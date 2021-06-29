Action and Ambition
Tatiana Fofanova Assists the Underserved and Vulnerable Populations
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. The vulnerable sector tends to get misrepresented and exploited. Not only do they suffer from their personal issues and inner demons, but opportunists also find a way to leverage these suffering to their personal gain – profit. In the name of profit, they forgot the main issue on why these people suffer in the first place. And that’s where Tatiana Fofanova comes in. Tune in, and don’t miss this inspiring episode!