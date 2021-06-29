Action and Ambition
Justin Lally Innovates in the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Investment Space
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Justin Lally, a member of The Bitcoin Foundation, and a partner of White Lotus Holdings, a digital currency fund founded in 2014. He is also the founder of Grey Shark Holdings N.A, an advisor of GoCoin, and the co-founder of Kash Coin. They're currently preparing for a public presale, in which anyone can become investors up until the time when their business is ready to launch. Sports betting, LPL eSports, Facebook Live, drag races, and everything else you can think of with a predictable outcome will be featured. Their goal is for everyone, wherever in the world, to be able to create their own sportsbook and invite their friends to place bets. Join us in this episode and learn more of Justin’s mission and story!