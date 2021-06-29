Action and Ambition
Arianna Giorgio Brings Musical Inspiration to Cancer Communities Through Her Remarkable Journey
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Mental health has been a tough nut to crack and deal with during the pandemic. Not only did it bring endless worries, pain, and suffering, it also woke everyone from the delusion that everything is under control. Just like how Arianna Giorgio battled herself against cancer and the mental trauma it brought her. What does it take to keep a resilient mind and heart amid adversities? Find out how Arianna continues to fight for her life! Don’t miss this inspiring episode!