Action and Ambition
Dr. Patricia Lawman Translates Sciences into Meaningful Products and Generated 2.3 Million Dollars in Extramural Funding
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Dr. Patricia Lawman, an accomplished novelist, and worked on an alligator farm in the Florida Keys. Also, she headed the Walt Disney Memorial Cancer Institute's multifaceted molecular biology, gene targeting, gene therapy, gene delivery, and universal stem cell programs as Division Director of Cancer Molecular Biology. Dr. Lawman has written or co-authored over forty scientific abstracts and publications, as well as grant applications to private, state, commercial, and federal agencies that have resulted in over $2,300,000 in extramural funding. Join us in this episode and learn more about Dr. Patricia’s mission and story!