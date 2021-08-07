Podcast / Action and Ambition
Pollen VC Is Helping Game and App Developers With A New Approach To Funding, Meet Martin Macmillan
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today’s guest is Martin Macmillan who is helping app and game developers to borrow as much as four times’ their monthly revenues. Pollen VC’s fresh approach to lending comprises advances made on the basis of real-time information about upfront sales of the app, combined with Pollen’s data-based estimates of future spending by live users. You’re going to love this episode. Let’s get to it!
