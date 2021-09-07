Action and Ambition
Meet Moses Rashid, the new force in the exclusive sneaker world
Today’s guest is Moses Rashid, CEO and founder of THE EDIT LDN - the UK’s No.1 online consignment store for limited edition sneakers and high end streetwear. He has a huge passion for sneakers and has essentially turned a hobby into a multi million dollar business in under 16 months since launch. The business is really taking off and monthly revenues are increasing 80% month on month and it’s set to be worth $50m by the end of next year.