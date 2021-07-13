Action and Ambition
Darryl Williams Generates Multimillion Dollar Revenue For Companies
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Darryl Williams, sales and marketing senior vice president. He also works as a creative designer for Landau Uniforms and Urbane Scrubs, both of which manufacture healthcare uniforms and accessories for healthcare professionals worldwide. He works with high-growth companies to generate record-breaking revenues and increase market penetration in underperforming markets. Darryl has a proven track record of forming strategic alliances and launching new brands that increase revenue. This episode will be motivating!