Action and Ambition
Rick Ende Collaborates With Authors To Share Happiness
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Rick Ende, an Entrepreneur, Author, and Publisher. He recently released his book, End of Days: The Quest. His publishing company, Reward Happiness, offers stories that make readers happy by taking them on a fun journey. They encourage audiences to participate in calls to action for positive change based on values of love, generosity, and inspiration. Their mission is to bring joy to their readers' lives. Rick collaborates with authors who share our vision and readers who want to make a positive difference in the world in which they live. Don't miss out!