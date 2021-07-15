Action and Ambition
Chris Vasilakis Tours Properties With Virtual Reality Technology
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guest is Chris Vasilakis, Founder and CEO of Guided Virtual Tours, a digital property touring company catering to real estate firms and apartment complexes. He is an American Mensa Member and Marine Corps Veteran whose impressive and diverse career history spans more than two decades. He is now taking the VR World by the reins with a diverse professional background ranging from hip-hop artist management to Virtual Reality Solutions. You don’t want to miss out on this episode!