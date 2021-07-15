Action and Ambition
John Swanson Helps Entrepreneurs Create High-Profit and High-Impact Businesses
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us today is John Swanson, CEO and Co-Founder of Wendell. He helps coaches and entrepreneurs build their client base and scale their businesses. Before launching Wendell, he was a professional athlete and Founder and CEO of The Granite Games and Founder of Fast Factory Fitness and Factory Forged. He is now devoted to assisting experts, coaches, and entrepreneurs in growing profitable businesses based on his experience advising small companies to work with larger firms such as Reebok and Nike. Don’t miss out on this episode! You are going to love it!