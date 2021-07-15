Action and Ambition
Afif Ghannoum Develops Biotechnology For Innovative Companies
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest will be Afif Ghannoum, co-founder and CEO of the first total microbiome company, BIOHM Health. Probiotics and microbiome testing kits developed by Afif target the dual role of fungus and bacteria in the digestive tract. His biotechnology ideas have been developed into consumer items that have been sold in 27,000 retail locations across the United States. In addition, he has licensed technology to a multinational pharmaceutical corporation, which is marketed in over 100,000 retail locations. His company has received innovation awards like ECRM’s Best New Cough Cold Product Award and Nutrition Business Journal’s Science & Innovation Award. Let’s listen to this interesting episode!