Linda Olson Generates Over $300 Million Dollars In Building Tech Startups
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Linda Olson, Founder & CEO of Tampa Bay Wave. Linda has been involved in the technology industry as a consultant for various Fortune 100 or Fortune 500 companies but has never seen herself doing it for the rest of her life. She started dealing with venture capital and startups by spearheading a charity, initially, until they formed the Tampa Bay Wave to help for the benefit of the community—for the sake of building a cluster of successful tech companies. Aside from that, Linda is also an Honorary Commander at MacDill Air Force Base and serves several local community boards in Tampa. How did Linda found what’s right for her? Listen to this episode! This is an exciting one!