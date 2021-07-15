Action and Ambition
SquadCast Zach and Rock Are On A Mission To Amplify Collaboration and Connect Creatives
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are joined by Zach Moreno and Rockwell Felder, Co-Founders of SquadCast. This remote recording platform helps podcasters and video creators record like they are in a real studio. Zach is a podcaster, author, designer, and developer, and Rockwell is a CPA and Entrepreneur. Together, they are on a mission to amplify collaboration, empowering creatives to engage in meaningful conversations with barriers. Listen to this episode! You’ll surely learn a lot!