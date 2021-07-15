Action and Ambition
Anatoly Corp Creates An All-In-One Mobility App For The Transportation Industry
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest for today is Anatoly Corp, Founder, and CEO of Bestmap, an all-in-one mobility travel app that can find you any mode of transportation around the world and combines all mobility options and plans ahead by minimizing your travel time. He is a young tech entrepreneur and the World’s Youngest Publicly Traded Human who is mostly interested in Energy, Mobility, Transportation industries and thinks by the first principle. Anatoly works hard and inspires people to create new technologies that allow us to live better and achieve new levels. Listen to this episode! You don’t want to miss it!