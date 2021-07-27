Tribe is enabling businesses to create their own community of customers and followers

Chip Walker Transforms Your Brand’s Mission into Meaningful Action
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. We are joined today by Chip Walker, a Business and Cultural Strategist, author, and keynote speaker. Chip built and developed innovative market research as well as grown important brand identities over the years for some of the world's most renowned brands, such as PepsiCo, Morgan Stanley, and Heineken. He will talk about his new book, “Activate brand purpose: How to harness the power of movements to transform your company.” StrawberryFrog's strategic executives, Scott Goodson, and Chip Walker lay out a practical plan for realizing the objective of growing your company and saving the world. All of the instruments of business operations and leadership, as well as all of the power of creativity and emotion, are focused on a single meaningful goal: rallying all stakeholders, employees, suppliers, partners, and consumers to work together to bring about change. Don’t miss out! You’re going to love this episode!