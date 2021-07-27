Action and Ambition
Sean Dollinger Offers a One-stop Shop For All Things Vegan
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Sean Dollinger, who has 20 years of specialty in e-commerce. He enjoys forming networks of like-minded people. Sean has worked in various fields, including technology, agriculture, fashion, and now plant-based living. He is a firm believer in living a plant-based lifestyle and has been a journey for Sean for the last ten years. He used to be 60 pounds heavier and took off 30% of his body weight after living this whole plant-based journey. Check this exciting episode! Don't miss it!