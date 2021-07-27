Action and Ambition
Matt Lombardi Pushes His Limits To Improve Your Physical and Mental Wellness
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we've had a former Canadian professional Ice Hockey Center (NHL), Matt Lombardi, and Beam's co-founder. Lombardy decided to follow a different career path after a severe concussion during his last year of professional hockey. He went to the tech industry and discovered how the CBD market was unregulated and when he turned to CBD, and created Beam to ease the pain and anxiety of people. Matt speaks of his journey and the challenges of progress. Enjoy this inspiring episode and find out more! Don't miss it!