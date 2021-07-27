Action and Ambition
Mike Mueller Takes Action on Covid-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Mike is the 'head of brand operations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, He plays a leading role in establishing and maintaining contacts with the small companies Wyndham's vast global franchise community. He held globally-focused jobs at Hyundai and Avis Rent a Car before arriving at Wyndham in 2005 to oversee the company's array of 15 hotel brands. Join us today as we know the impact of the pandemic on the travel sector and small businesses industries and how franchisors stepped up to help entrepreneurs and small business owners survive and recover. Don't miss out on this fantastic episode!