Action and Ambition
Scarlett Leung Shows You a Healthy Life with Sugar and Blood Sugar Management
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Scarlett Leung, Co-Founder, and CEO of SugarBreak. Scarlett wanted to create something that would give people an easier time managing their blood sugar. She’s passionate about finding a solution for blood sugar management that was both natural and accessible. Having witnessed a close friend struggling with Type 1 diabetes, she started SugarBreak, a mission-based company to help people eat less sugar and maintain healthy blood sugar levels. And along with her team, she was motivated to create a modern, end-to-end solution for blood sugar management through a natural product line using ingredients formulated with clinically tested ingredients. Join us today as we know more about her journey in blood sugar management and her mission as the CEO of SugarBreak! Don’t miss out!