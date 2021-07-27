Action and Ambition
Ricki Kaneti Provides Affordable Housing For Seniors
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Ricki Kaneti. She is the Founder and CEO of Colonial Assisted Living in South Florida, which was awarded Inc 5000 fastest growing company in 2018. Ricki spent nearly all of her life in senior living as an industry. She started helping assisted living facilities with her grandmother in the 80s, then with her mother in the 90s. She is a compassionate and results-proven leader in providing excellence with care and management in affordable seniors living. Being immersed in the industry at such a young age has hardwired her with a passion for helping others. She’s brought that passion and coupled that with dedication and experience, which has awarded Ricki the Top 25 Women-Owned Businesses by South Florida Business Review in 2019. Join us as we learn more about her journey on providing seniors a vast realm of care and lifestyle options!