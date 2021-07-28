Onyi Moss Shares a Unique Style of Storytelling

Marc Atiyeh Provides Quality and Accessible Pet Care for a Fraction of the Cost for Pet Parents in the US

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Although the pandemic ruined many businesses, it gave birth to creative thinking to pivot their business. Marc Atiyeh, CEO and Co-Founder of Pawp believes that telehealth solutions are not just for the people; your pets need them too! And that’s through a quality pet care system that costs a fraction. But this endeavor did not come easy. Marc has to go through many entrepreneurial and mental challenges to get to where he is today! Find out more by listening to this inspiring episode! Don’t miss it!