Action and Ambition
Onyi Moss Shares a Unique Style of Storytelling
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest for today is Onyi Moss. She's a British Nigerian filmmaker and singer-songwriter based in Manchester, UK. She's a creative powerhouse, known for her unique style in storytelling, using visually appealing imagery. Onyi won multiple awards for her work, introducing her music to the world in 2021. She is currently self-producing the film series Black Women are Soft Too, which focuses on the softness in black women that is more often than not amiss in depicting black women in media. Don't miss out on this fantastic episode!