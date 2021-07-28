Action and Ambition
Annie Baker Helps Senior Citizens Sell Properties
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest for today is Annie Baker, a realtor for the Alta Realty Group in California and the Executive Director of Next Chapter RE. She holds real estate licenses in three US states and one Canadian province and has been a licensed realtor since 2003, specializing in helping seniors relocate, downsize, or sell inherited properties. Her team works to customize plans that will provide each client and their unique situation with an opportunity to save time, money, ease their stress while focusing on increasing their potential for profit from the house sale. In this episode, we’ll learn more about Annie’s mission for the elderly and her journey as a realtor! Stay tuned!