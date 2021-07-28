Action and Ambition
Taylor Ivey Has A Thought-Provoking And Unconventional Approach About Retailing
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we invited Taylor Ivey, the Founder of Ellsworth and Ivey and owner of two retail stores, Skinny Dip. Getting a spark from an old cape worn by her mother, Taylor made that as an inspiration to the first step into the designer journey by making capes! However, life is not as great as you thought it would be. It's not all about ups; there are downs as well. Her different approach and perspective on retailing are not as traditional as your typical entrepreneur, which clashes with other people's ideas. Just how did Taylor pivot and thrive on being able to become what she is today? Check this exciting episode to find out! Don't miss it!