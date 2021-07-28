Action and Ambition
Kelsey Ramsden Establishes Multimillion Dollar Businesses
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Kelsey Ramsden, CEO of Mind Cure Health, a life science psychedelics and technology company. She was recognized as Canada's top female entrepreneur twice for starting firms and real estate development. Kelsey began as a psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy patient three years ago, was able to retire from her firms, sell them all, and then began to notice the early stages of the psychedelics industry coming together. She co-founded Mind Cure Health, a mental wellness company that is now publicly traded. Don't miss out on this excellent episode!