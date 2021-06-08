Action and Ambition
Bernie Hung Is Transforming Ideas into Reality with her Coaching and Vision-to-Launch Service
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Bernie Hung, the rebel lawyer and innovative founder behind Blue Box Rocket. It is a revolutionary vision to launch a service that assists entrepreneurs and CEOs in turning their idea into reality, optimizing their business for massive transformation and expansion, as seen through strategic legal facilitation, interdisciplinary business mentorship, and certified transformational coaching. Bernie doesn’t just help her clients launch products, but she helps them launch rockets. Bernie and Blue Box Rocket provide a one-of-a-kind service for business owners with a combination of legal experience, business consulting, and empowerment coaching. Stay tuned, and don’t miss out!