Action and Ambition
Pamela Fusco Saves Lost Pets and Returns them to their Families
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have ZuluTails as our guest and one of its founders, Pamela Fusco. Pamela Fusco has always been very protective of animals and has taken their animals worldwide with them. She has a background in cybersecurity since she has been tracking hackers since 1987. With this, ZuluTails was able to develop a Universal Pet Identifier (UPI) Trademark Technology that allows lost pets to reunite with their families securely and efficiently. More of this, coming right up!