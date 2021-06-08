Action and Ambition
Natasha Graziano Advocates the Meditational Behavioral Synchronicity To Transform Your Life
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Natasha Graziano, the #1 Female Mindset Coach Under 40 according to Forbes. She is the best-selling author of “The Action Plan” and is the creator of the renowned “MBS Method” that stands for Meditational Behavioral Synchronicity which is a way to transform our lives. Five years ago, Natasha hit rock bottom, had no money with a newborn baby, and was alone after being divorced. In this episode, she will talk about how she lifted herself and became the woman she is now. Join us as we talk about the Science behind the MBS Method and how to unlock more of your potential to achieve your goals faster and easier!