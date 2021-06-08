



Action and Ambition

Ingrid Arna Educates Women Globally to Be the Best At What They Do

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have invited Ingrid Arna. Ingrid owns a company that focuses on mentoring women, female leaders, authors, entrepreneurs, and coaches to increase their sales or clients. Their company creates programs, concepts, and processes for women to learn how to serve deeply. They also have an online business school for women all around the world in 30 to 40 countries. Stay tuned to be empowered by Ingrid and be the best at what you can do! Enjoy!