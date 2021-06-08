Action and Ambition
Mailmodo is creating the future of email
Over 300 billion emails are sent daily yet there has been little innovation. Today’s guest is Aquib Rahman is creating app-like experiences within emails. Mailmodo is set to transform the experience for users and businesses sending marketing comms. The start-up’s mission is to help businesses get better conversion rates and ROI from email marketing, by building an ecosystem of apps and widgets that marketers can incorporate straight into their messages and simplify their email campaign management.