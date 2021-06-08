Action and Ambition
PERKS has developed the People Support OS for the future of work
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined by Dominik Pantelides, CEO and co-founder of PERKS. It is a platform that they developed after consulting with hundreds of businesses. They developed an operating system to provide individuals with support for the future of work and living. PERKS is an end-to-end, plug-and-play solution that not only provides insights into what culture and support are for their unique organization but also gives them the ability to act on that and have a wide range of tools that they can implement to improve their culture and support their organization and make it as inclusive as possible, allowing them to serve their people wherever they are. Stay tuned!