Action and Ambition
Lauren Trenkle Discuss Solutions to COVID-19 Testing Difficulties
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have Lauren Trenkle, PA/MPH, the woman behind Total Testing Solutions. She is the Chief Executive Officer and the mastermind of all their testing procedures. Her goal is to provide customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for everyone. As a medical professional, she started the business to lend their abilities at the times when it was most needed. In this episode, Lauren will discuss what Total Testing Solutions do, the roadblocks they have encountered initially, and their plans. Stay tuned!
