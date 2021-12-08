Action and Ambition
Joe Kudla Innovates in Performance Wear and Active Apparel
In this episode, we will hear another story of success. Our guest is the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Vuori Inc. Apparel, built to move and sweat in, yet designed with a West Coast aesthetic that effortlessly transitions into everyday life, tearing down the boundaries of traditional activewear and a new perspective on performance apparel. Today, He will share how he jumped through the hurdles towards success, what inspired him to build this empire, and how they constantly innovate products for their patrons. You are going to love today's episode with Joe!