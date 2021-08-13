



Action and Ambition

Jessica Levine Provides Exceptional Service and Has Sold Hundreds of Millions of Dollars of New York Real Estate

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest is Jessica Levine, the Senior Vice President, Associate Broker, and top 1% of Sales Professionals at Douglas Elliman. She has sold real estate worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Jessica considers real estate in New York to be one of the most precious possessions one can acquire. She goes ahead to show clients that purchasing property in this wonderful city is not an impossible dream, but rather a very accessible reality. Learn more about Jessica’s story! Stay tuned!