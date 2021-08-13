Action and Ambition
How Nicky Jackson built RangeMe, the world’s largest product discovery platform
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe and the mastermind behind the world’s largest product discovery platform where retailers and suppliers can discover, connect, and grow their business. It is used by buyers globally at over 12,000 retailers including Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Albertsons in the US to find over 750,000 products to stock on their shelves. In this episode, Nicky will discuss why and how she established RangeMe, their global expansion and the opportunities ahead.