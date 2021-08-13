Action and Ambition
Ashley Black Brings Evidence-Based Information and Products for a Mindful and Sustainable Health and Beauty
Welcome to another episode of The Action Ambition Podcast! Today, we are thrilled to have Ashley Black on the show. Ashley is a #1 best-selling author, founder, and inventor of the myofascial tool called the FasciaBlaster. She was born in a small town in Alabama in 1973. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis at a young age, which eventually brought debilitating pain throughout her childhood. Determined to overcome her fate, she intentionally devoted her time and energy to studying a new field of science: Fasciology - the study of fascia and was inspired to invent the FasciaBlaster devices. Join us as Ashley takes us into her mission to empower the masses to take care of themselves and share her knowledge with progressive health care practitioners and healers.