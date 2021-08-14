Action and Ambition
Eleonor Amora Connects Spiritual Rebels Who Seek to Achieve Profound Liberation
Welcome to another episode of The Action Ambition Podcast! Today, we have the spectacular Eleanor Maura. She is an internationally acclaimed expert in energy healing; highly esteemed as the forefront coach for spiritual warriors known as Indigos. Eleonor is globally renowned for her groundbreaking work in esotericism. Her primary mission is to connect a global community of spiritual rebels and show them that the true path to power comes when you operate from a state of complete sovereignty and personal mastery over your energy field. If you’re ready to step into your sovereignty and power, don’t miss this episode. You are going to love it!