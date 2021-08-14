Ekin Ozlen Fuses Music and Business to Promote Your Brand

Kathy Stevens Founded a 150-Acre Animal Sanctuary and Rescued More Than 5,000 Animals
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us today is Kathy Stevens. She is a teacher, Writer, Farm Girl, and the Founder of Catskill Animal Sanctuary, a 150-acre refuge in New York’s Hudson Valley for 11 species of farmed animals rescued from cruelty, neglect, and abandonment. After turning down an offer in 2001 to lead a new charter high school, Kathy founded Catskill Animal Sanctuary, which became one of the world’s leading sanctuaries for farmed animals and saved more than 5,000 non-human individuals from direct rescue. She is the host of the weekly podcast, All Beings Considered and is the author of Where the Blind Horse Sings and Animal Camp. Kathy takes her message of kindness to all beings to conferences and colleges across the U.S. and Canada. She contributes to books, podcasts, and articles on animal sentience, animal rights, and veganism. Don’t miss out on this fun episode! You’ll love it!