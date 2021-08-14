Action and Ambition
Shadi Bakour Provides an Amazing Alternative to Single-use Plastic Bottled Water
In today’s episode of Action Ambition Podcast, we have invited Shadi Bakour, the CEO and co-founder of PathWater. His company is a bottled water company that aims to break the addiction to single-use plastic bottled water. He started investing at 8 years old and is now an expert in the beverage industry. He started the business with his team at 22 to 23 years old with no money and little experience. Let’s dive into Shadi’s story of success and what his company does. Stay tuned!