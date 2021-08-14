Action and Ambition
Jessica Dennehy Helps Entrepreneurs Pivot Their Business and Mindset, and Slay the Road Towards Success
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast! Today, we have invited Jessica Dennehy, Bestselling Author, CEO of Mad Men Barbershop, and Owner of Pivot and Slay Consulting. Jessica pivoted from her former job as Wall Street regulator into an entrepreneur. For over eight years, she scaled her luxury barbershop and expanded overseas! Jessica also helps entrepreneurs pivot their business mindset to slay and achieve the success they aspire to be. Meet Jessica as she inspires and assists you in creating a path towards freedom! Don’t miss this exciting episode!