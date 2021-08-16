Action and Ambition
Johann Moonesinghe Channels His Love for Food & Tech to Invest in New Culinary Ventures
Welcome to the action and ambition podcast! Our guest for today is Johann Moonesinghe. He is a serial entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of Austin-based company inKind, which helps restaurants finance themselves without traditional investment or loans. Johann mixes an entrepreneur’s boldness with his discerning palate. In addition to making investments in several early-stage technology companies, he has also invested in two bars and several restaurants, which gave birth to the idea of inKind. His current venture is reinventing how the hospitality industry gets funded. Don’t miss out on this episode! You are going to love it!