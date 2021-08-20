Action and Ambition
Anil Varghese Makes Miracles Happen Through System Integration, Analytics, and Solutions
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Our guest is Anil Varghese, CEO of Proxima360. He has 20 years of experience in retail, supply chain, I.T, ERP System integration, and analytics. Anil has built successful teams for world-class retailers to best serve their customers across channels. Now, Anil’s strength lies in developing total solutions for customers to support the client’s needs for succeeding years to come. Anil made an invaluable contribution to an established and iconic retail chain where he made a miracle when they needed him the most! Find out Anil’s story by tuning in! You will love this episode! Don’t miss it!