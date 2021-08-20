Action and Ambition
Brandon and Charles Can Give You the Confidence to Live a Full Life
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. We are excited to talk with Brandon Oberfeld and , one of the founders of Confidence Drink. Confidence is the brainchild of childhood friends and Gen Z entrepreneurs, Brandon Oberfeld and Charles Gore. With backgrounds in the gaming and social media space, they are familiar with the stress and anxiety Gen Z encounters wherein they are trapped into falling behind in likes, looks, glory and fame. Realizing this problem, Brian and Charles began to question, what outside of social media and technology could people do to improve their confidence? And in February 2020, Brian and Charles decided to create a physical product, hence the Confidence drink was born. The purpose is to give people confidence, make people feel good, and to live a more fulfilling life. This is a fun-filled episode, don’t skip it!