Action and Ambition
Mark Kerzner Promotes Data Learning as the Modern Approach to Language Processing
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Today, we have invited Mark Kerzner, Co-Founder of Scaia (Scalable A.I.) and Elephant Scale. Scaia reads and interprets dense and convoluted legal data, and Elephant Scale provides cybersecurity training to Fortune 100 Enterprises. Mark is also a “Mensa member” and has an affinity for neuro-linguistic programming. He understands and speaks 10 languages! Find out Mark’s vision on the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning to language processing! You will love this episode! Don’t miss this out!