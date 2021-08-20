Action and Ambition
Tom Oswald Helps Image Creators Profit, Gain Brand Exposure and Retain Art Rights
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Our guest is Tom Oswald, CEO and Founder of ClickASnap, a digital paid-per-view, photo sharing, and hosting platform. He is also an expert problem solver in various fields, including robotics, engineering, arts and entertainment, technology, health and wellness, hospitality, and retail. ClickASnap helps creators profit from their online images, gain brand exposure without relying on the algorithm, all that while retaining their rights to their art! Find out more about how Tom changed the photography landscape! Don’t miss this fun episode! You’ll love this!