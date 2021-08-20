



Action and Ambition

Kirk Cooper Explains Why 9 Out of 10 eCommerce Businesses Fails and How He Can Help You Succeed

Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast! Today, let’s welcome Kirk Cooper, Founder, and CEO of Ecom Automation Gurus. Ecom helps business owners automate their Amazon stores to achieve “time freedom.” Equipped with a competent team, better systems, a carefully crafted plan for growth and scale, and dedication, Kirk’s clients are essentially becoming hands-free from their businesses and earning passively! 9 out of 10 eCommerce businesses fail in this endeavor. And if you don’t want to be one of them, Listen to this exciting episode as Kirk explains his core strategies and why you can count on them! Don’t miss this!