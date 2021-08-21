Action and Ambition
Avi Levine Creates Unique Ways to Finance Product Transportation
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Avi Levine, Vice President at Star Funding based in New York City, New York. STAR Funding has been financing businesses for over 17 years. They help the needs of a business and work quickly to deliver innovative financing solutions for you. Avi specializes in finance operations and business development for manufacturers, distributors, and other wholesale organizations. He was coming from roles within top brands and lifestyle companies. Avi understands the dynamic wholesale trade industry inside and out. Don’t miss this episode!