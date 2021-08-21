Action and Ambition
Mathieu Mireault Innovates Long-Term Solutions for Hyperhidrosis
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guest is Mathieu Mireault, co-founder of Dermadry Laboratories, Inc. Dermadry was founded because one of the co-founders had hyperhidrosis. They opted to invest in the mission of developing a cost-effective, efficient, and practical solution. Mathieu’s co-founder Maxime Calouche had hyperhidrosis, making life difficult growing up and as a young entrepreneur. His firsthand knowledge helped the company take shape. Stay tuned!