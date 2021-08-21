Nirav Patel Provides Artificial Intelligence-Powered Industry Solutions for Digital Resilience and Business Agility.

Robert Nickell Uses Virtual Assistant to Speed Up the Growth of Your Business

Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Robert Nickell, a real estate investor and serial entrepreneur in the business process outsourcing industry. He is the founder and CEO of Rocket Station, the leading provider of outsourced staffing and process management for the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. He earned his BA in business and communications from Austin College in 2009. Don’t miss out on this episode! You will learn a lot!