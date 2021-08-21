Action and Ambition
Nirav Patel Provides Artificial Intelligence-Powered Industry Solutions for Digital Resilience and Business Agility.
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guest is Nirav Patel, CEO of Bristlecone, a Mahindra Group Company; Leading innovator in supply chain transformation and product engineering with a client-first approach and AI-powered solutions. His firsthand knowledge and unparalleled leadership skill helped consumers reimagine, redefine, and transform businesses into truly digital enterprises. Be sure not to miss this episode. It is an excellent opportunity for you to learn a lot!