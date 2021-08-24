Action and Ambition
Ryo Kaneko Disrupted the Artificial Intelligence Space with Insights-As-A-Service Which Can Enhance Your Organizational Growth
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining us today is Ryo Kaneko, Director of Innovations of NEC X. His broad experience in end-to-end global business development motivated him to serve as an EIR for a startup in the United States before handing it over to a local CEO. He is currently an advisor to a number of NEC X spinouts and startup enterprises. Ryo began his career in computer software research and development, corporate business strategy, corporate venture capital, and commercial alliances and development. Later, he expanded his company's offerings to include marketing and sales, consulting, solution and platform development, and outsourcing. Don’t miss out on this episode!