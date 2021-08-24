Action and Ambition
Jay Jung Combines Strategic Thinking with Corporate Financial Skills Of The Highest Quality
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Today, Let’s welcome Jay Jung. He is a former investment banker at Goldman Sachs and a McKinsey consultant in corporate finance. In his role as a mission-critical financial advisor, he brings together the highest grade of strategic thinking and corporate finance knowledge. He has worked with organizations of all sizes (startups, SMBs, Fortune 500s) and significant private equity and venture capital firms. As an M&A, capital raising, strategic finance/FP&A, and growth strategy counsel, he is a valuable resource. How did Jay come up with the idea to aid so many companies, from large to small, and mentor them with his unsurpassed financial advice? Tune in to find out!